Heavy showers and thunderstorms are ‘likely to break out’ across Sussex and Surrey later this week, the Met Office has said.

A yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office, with heavy showers and thunderstorms ‘expected to develop’ on Thursday (August 1) and ‘may lead to some disruption’.

This comes after the UK Government issued a yellow heat-health alert, amid the risk of very high temperatures across the South East today (Tuesday, July 30).

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures,” the thunderstorm warning read.

Photo of lightning from last year, taken by Eddie Mitchell.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”

The heaviest showers ‘could result in 20-30 mm within an hour’, the Met Office warned – with 24-hour accumulations ‘possibly reaching as much as 70-90 mm’ where multiple showers affect the same location.

A spokesperson added: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out across parts of England and Wales on Thursday afternoon. The exact location of showers is still uncertain and some places will stay dry all day.

"However, where the showers do occur they could be torrential, with the additional hazards of lightning, hail and gusty winds.

“Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

“Prepare to protect your property and people from injury. Before gusty winds arrive, check to ensure moveable objects or temporary structures are well secured. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, gazebos, sheds, and fences.”

People have been advised to ‘give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays’ by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables and ‘amending your travel plans if necessary’.

The Met Office guidance continued: “People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.