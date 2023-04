In West Sussex, residents are expected to have a dry day with coasts seeing the best of the sunshine. Temperatures are expected to be below average with a maximum temperature 13°, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office has predicted a similar forecast for northern Sussex with highs of 13° and lows of 7°.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite have a bright start in the morning, clouds will roll into East Sussex at midday, remaining that way until rain is expected at about 9pm, the Met Office said.