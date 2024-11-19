Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Temperatures in Sussex are set to drop below zero this week as talk of snow begins.

Parts of the UK are facing disruption due to snow and ice this week, with three yellow warnings currently in place in some of Scotland, the whole of Northern Ireland, and parts of northern England, north Wales and the north Midlands.

It comes as an Arctic maritime airmass spreads across the UK.

Dan Suri, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “An area of low pressure slides its way eastwards on Monday night. The associated frontal system, marking the boundary between cold air in the north and milder conditions to the south, will bring disruptive snow to some areas between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Snow in Worthing in January of this year. It may be a while before we start to see scenes like this! Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“This is likely to coincide with rush hour, leading to disruption to some transport routes across a central swathe of the UK on Tuesday morning. It will also be windy in the far south.

“Updates to the warnings throughout the week are likely, so it is important to stay up to date with the latest forecast.”

More than 100 schools in Wales have already closed as a result of the harsh weather – but will Sussex be facing similar conditions any time soon?

According to the Met Office, it will be ‘feeling much colder than of late’ in the South East, but the weather service has ‘low confidence in the risk of any snow’.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Outbreaks of rain continuing through much of Tuesday, but with any sleet soon dying away.

"Drier in the south Tuesday morning, with some showery rain. Feeling much colder than of late. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

"Cloudy evening with outbreaks of rain and drizzle continuing to slowly clear away to the south. Largely dry overnight, although a few showers may drift across the North Kent coast. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

"Feeling cold, but with plenty of sunshine [on Wednesday]. Breezy at times. Overnight frosts. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

“Cloudier Thursday with outbreaks of rain across southern areas, drier elsewhere. Brighter spells Friday. Very wet and windy Saturday. Low confidence in the risk of any snow. Overnight frosts.”