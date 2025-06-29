UK weather: Temperatures to soar in Sussex as heatwave hits South East
An amber heat alert remains in place across the South East until Tuesday, with heatwave temperatures expected to be hit tomorrow.
Highs of 31°C may be possible in the northern parts of Sussex tomorrow (Monday), according to forecasts from the Met Office. Along the coast, it’s likely that temperatures won’t quite rise above 27°C.
Brighton is expected to be the warmest at 27°C, followed by Hastings at 26°C. Temperatures of 25°C have been forecast for Worthing, and temperatures of 24°C a r e forecast for Eastbourne.
Temperatures are set to reach their highest on Tuesday, with a scorching 32°C forecast in parts of Sussex – including Crawley, Billingshurst and Uckfield.
Brighton, Hastings and Chichester could reach temperatures of 28°C. Worthing and Eastbourne are expected to see temperatures of about 27°C.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lenhert, said: “Sunday will be another hot day quite widely across the southern half of the UK, with temperatures forecast to reach 31°C in the south east of England.
"Temperatures will be higher still on Monday, with highs of 34°C possible in central and eastern parts of England.
“Overnight temperatures will remain high, with some locations not dropping below 20°C in what is called a tropical night.
"These sorts of temperatures make it hard to sleep and prevent any recovery from the high daytime temperatures too.
"Tuesday will be another hot day, though the highest temperatures will be more confined to the south east of England where 35°C is possible. Fresher air will move in from the west through the middle of the week, bringing an end to this heatwave.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.