Vets issue urgent heatstroke advice for pet owners amid amber alert

As an amber alert is issued across the UK – including Sussex and Surrey – vets have issued urgent heatstroke advice for pet owners.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), in partnership with the Met Office, has upgraded its yellow heat health alert to amber for the whole country.

The alert will be in place from 12pm on Thursday, June 19 to 9am on Monday, June 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British Veterinary Association (BVA) is now urging pet owners to take extra precautions to keep their animals safe and to act quickly if they spot early signs of heatstroke.

As an amber alert is issued across the UK, vets have issued urgent heatstroke advice for pet owners. (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images)

A BVA spokesperson said: “Each year, vets across the country report seeing large numbers of cases involving pets who require treatment for heat-related conditions such as heatstroke, burnt paw pads, sunburn and breathing difficulties, some of which can sadly be fatal.

“Dogs may particularly struggle to stay cool in high temperatures and humid conditions since, unlike humans, they are unable to cool down quickly through sweating, making them vulnerable to overheating.

"Even a very short walk in the middle of the day or being locked in a car for a few minutes can prove to be fatal. Flat-faced breeds such as English or French bulldogs and pugs are at even greater risk, as their short muzzles can make breathing difficult, and therefore they struggle to cool down through panting, which is a dog’s main way to cool its body temperature. Overweight animals and densely coated animals are also at increased risk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like dogs, rabbits and guinea pigs ‘cannot sweat or pant to regulate their body temperature and cool down’. This is why it’s important that their hutch or run ‘isn’t exposed to direct sunlight at any time of the day’, the BVA stressed.

BVA president Dr Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “Each summer, vets see pets suffering from heat-related problems and illnesses, such as heatstroke, breathing problems, burnt paw pads and sunburn. Unfortunately, these can often be fatal.

"With heat warnings in place, make sure your animals have access to fresh drinking water, good ventilation and shade from direct sunlight at all times. When it comes to walking or exercising dogs, don’t take them out during the heat of the day- stick to early morning or late evening walks- and never leave them inside a car, caravan or conservatory even for a little while. If you're concerned about your pet’s health, contact a vet as quickly as possible as heat-related illnesses can be fatal.

“It’s important to recognise early signs of heatstroke as quick action could save your pets’ lives. In dogs, signs include heavy panting, drooling, restlessness, bright red or very pale gums, and lack of coordination. Signs of heatstroke in rabbits include drooling, salivating, lethargy, short and shallow breaths, red and warm ears, wet nose and seizures. If you suspect heatstroke, take your pet to a cool, well-ventilated place, give it small amounts of cool (not ice-cold) water to drink if possible, and pour room-temperature water over it to cool it down, before contacting your vet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BVA’s Voice of the Veterinary Profession conducted a survey during 2022’s record-breaking heatwave.

This revealed that 51 per cent of all vets in the UK saw cases of animals requiring treatment for heat-related illness. Dogs were the most common animal seen with heat-related conditions reported by 51 per cent of small animal vets, followed by rabbits (nine per cent) and cats (six per cent).

BVA has now shared the following top tips to keep pets safe in this heat:

– “Make sure all pets always have access to fresh water to drink, adequate ventilation and shade from direct sunlight at all times. Provide them with a cool mat and fan and keep frozen water bottles covered in towels in their living space. For rabbits and guinea pigs, you can provide extra shade by covering the top of wire mesh runs with damp towels. Lightly misting rabbits’ ears with cold water is also an effective way to help cool them, as long as this doesn’t stress them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– “Don’t exercise dogs in the hottest parts of the day: especially older dogs, overweight dogs, flat-faced breeds or dogs that you know have heart or lung problems. Stick to early morning or late evening walks.”

– “Do the five-second tarmac test before taking a dog out for a walk- put your palm flat on the tarmac for five seconds, and if it feels too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws.”

– “Never leave dogs in vehicles. If you see a dog in distress inside a hot car, call 999.”

– “Watch out for early signs of heatstroke, such as heavy panting, drooling, restlessness, bright red or very pale gums, and lack of coordination. Signs of heatstroke in rabbits include drooling, salivating, lethargy, short and shallow breaths, red and warm ears, wet nose and seizures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– “If heatstroke or any other heat-related condition is suspected, take your pets to a cool, well-ventilated place, give it small amounts of cool (not ice-cold) water to drink, and pour room-temperature water over it to cool it down. Seek immediate advice from your vet.”

– “Spare a thought for wild animals. Keep out shallow bowls of water for wildlife such as birds and hedgehogs.”