VIDEO: Lightning strikes in Worthing

The heatwave came to a dramatic end in Worthing last night.

By India Wentworth
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 1:41 pm
After a period of warm weather, lightning arrived in Worthing last night (Saturday, June 18) to cool things down.

Thunderstorms often happen after hot weather in the UK because the warm air rises – it cools when it rises and then forms water droplets.

For thunderstorms to form you need moisture and rising warm air – this is why it’s most common during the hotter months.

Lightning in Worthing

Heatwaves create the perfect conditions for thunderstorms.

Looking at the week ahead in Sussex, temperatures will be between 20-27 – Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day.

Lightning in Sussex

LightningSussex