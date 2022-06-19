VIDEO: Lightning strikes in Worthing

After a period of warm weather, lightning arrived in Worthing last night (Saturday, June 18) to cool things down.
Thunderstorms often happen after hot weather in the UK because the warm air rises – it cools when it rises and then forms water droplets.
For thunderstorms to form you need moisture and rising warm air – this is why it’s most common during the hotter months.
Heatwaves create the perfect conditions for thunderstorms.
Looking at the week ahead in Sussex, temperatures will be between 20-27 – Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day.