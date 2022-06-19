VIDEO: Lightning strikes in Worthing

After a period of warm weather, lightning arrived in Worthing last night (Saturday, June 18) to cool things down.

Thunderstorms often happen after hot weather in the UK because the warm air rises – it cools when it rises and then forms water droplets.

For thunderstorms to form you need moisture and rising warm air – this is why it’s most common during the hotter months.

Lightning in Worthing

Heatwaves create the perfect conditions for thunderstorms.