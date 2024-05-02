Video: Watch as lightning storm rages off Sussex coast

Watch as a spectacular lightning storm rages off the Sussex coast in the early hours of the morning.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 2nd May 2024, 08:45 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 08:51 BST
Mesmerising footage taken at about 1am this morning (Thursday, May 2) shows lightning off the coast of Worthing.

The video was recorded by photographer Eddie Mitchell.

Sussex was hit by thunderstorms overnight following a yellow weather warning from the Met Office which was in place from 11pm last night (Wednesday, May 1) to 6am this morning.

Photo of lightning from last year, taken by Eddie Mitchell.Photo of lightning from last year, taken by Eddie Mitchell.
Photo of lightning from last year, taken by Eddie Mitchell.

The storms have caused significant destruction across the county, including in Elmer where residents of a care home had to be evacuated after lightning struck the roof of the building.

A home in East Sussex was also struck by lightning during the storm.

It’s not yet known how much damage was sustained.

If you have any photos or videos of last night’s storm, send them to: [email protected].

