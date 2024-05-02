Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mesmerising footage taken at about 1am this morning (Thursday, May 2) shows lightning off the coast of Worthing.

The video was recorded by photographer Eddie Mitchell.

Sussex was hit by thunderstorms overnight following a yellow weather warning from the Met Office which was in place from 11pm last night (Wednesday, May 1) to 6am this morning.

Photo of lightning from last year, taken by Eddie Mitchell.

The storms have caused significant destruction across the county, including in Elmer where residents of a care home had to be evacuated after lightning struck the roof of the building.

A home in East Sussex was also struck by lightning during the storm.

It’s not yet known how much damage was sustained.