Visitors flock to East Sussex beach as temperatures soar across the county

Pictures show hundreds visiting the beach in Brighton as Sussex enjoys the hot weather which set to continue until Wednesday, July 2.

Brighton reached highs of 27°C and are expected to rise on Tuesday.

Temperatures are set to reach their highest on Tuesday, with a scorching 32°C forecast in parts of Sussex – including Crawley, Billingshurst and Uckfield.

First issued on Friday, June 27, the alert comes as temperatures soar nationwide, and means weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service.

According to the MET Office, this can have a number of potential effects, including increased risk for over 65s with pre-existing health conditions and vulnerable people at large, travel delays and increased demand on the power supply.

