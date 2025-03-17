Warmer weather on the way for Sussex this week, says Met Office
The Met Office has predicted that warmer weather is on the way for Sussex this week.
Temperatures should start to rise across the county on Wednesday, March 19, after another chilly night on Tuesday, March 18.
The Met Office said temperatures should be about 15°C on Wednesday, and then 18°C on Thursday and 16°C on Friday, remaining at about 13°C at the weekend. It also said that this week should be mostly sunny.
Sunrise will be about 6.10am and sunset will be about 6.10pm.