Watch as wet weather hits Sussex again – but does the weekend look brighter?

Sussex was hit by torrential rain last night (Thursday, September 21).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 08:00 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 08:02 BST
Some of the drains in Newhaven overflowed as a result of the heavy rainfall.

The latest extreme weather comes after the county was hit by thunder and lightning last Sunday night (September 17).

During that night in Littlehampton houses were damaged and car windows smashed, while trees and brick walls fell over. There were also reports of rain water leaking into properties after what eye-witnesses called a ‘mini tornado’.

Overflowing drains in NewhavenOverflowing drains in Newhaven
A ‘mini tornado’, or funnel cloud, was also spotted in the sky in Hastings on Tuesday afternoon (September 19).

The Met Office said showers, some of which could be heavy, are forecast for Sussex today (Friday, September 22).

Temperatures are expected to be near normal for this time of year, with a maximum temperature of 19°C.

Tonight showers are expected to die out to leave a dry night, the Met Office said, although it is expected to be chilly, with a minimum temperature of 6°C.

Overflowing drains due to last night's heavy rainOverflowing drains due to last night's heavy rain
A Met Office spokesperson said: “On Saturday it will be fine with sunny spells and mainly light winds after a chilly start. Perhaps clouding over in the west later. On the cool side, but feeling pleasant in the sunshine.”

It is expected to be mainly dry, but breezy and rather cloudy on Sunday (September 24), the Met Office added.

