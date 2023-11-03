WATCH: Devastated Bognor couple show damage of flooded house
The family believe Southern Water are to blame after their home was flooded with sewage.
On Thursday, November 2, some of the homes in Marshall Close in Bognor Regis was flooded with sewage.
Rich and Syd Kalinski saw their home ‘ruined’ within the space of a a few hours, making their house unsafe to live in.
The couple believe that: “Southern Waters pumps have failed and backwashed into our homes… they’ve tested the water and the ammonia levels are off the scale.”