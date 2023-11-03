BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

WATCH: Storm Ciarán flood causes road closure on A29 in Bognor

Flooding has been reported on Friday, November 3.
By Henry Bryant
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 13:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Shripney Road is closed, yet drivers are still wading through the water. This flood is due to the heavy rainfall caused by Storm Ciarán over the last 24 hours.

Videographer and Photographer Eddie Mitchell was at the scene and said: “Lorries have no choice if they’ve gone down that road as they can’t reverse. The road is unmanned, so anyone can drive down.

"The cones have been moved too, making people think the road is open when it’s not.”