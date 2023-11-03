WATCH: Storm Ciarán flood causes road closure on A29 in Bognor
Flooding has been reported on Friday, November 3.
Shripney Road is closed, yet drivers are still wading through the water. This flood is due to the heavy rainfall caused by Storm Ciarán over the last 24 hours.
Videographer and Photographer Eddie Mitchell was at the scene and said: “Lorries have no choice if they’ve gone down that road as they can’t reverse. The road is unmanned, so anyone can drive down.
"The cones have been moved too, making people think the road is open when it’s not.”