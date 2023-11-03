Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shripney Road is closed, yet drivers are still wading through the water. This flood is due to the heavy rainfall caused by Storm Ciarán over the last 24 hours.

Videographer and Photographer Eddie Mitchell was at the scene and said: “Lorries have no choice if they’ve gone down that road as they can’t reverse. The road is unmanned, so anyone can drive down.