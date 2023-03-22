Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
1 hour ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
3 hours ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
3 hours ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
17 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
19 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK

Weather alert: Worthing foreshore inspectors standing by ready to close promenade, with high tides and strong winds forecast

Foreshore inspectors are standing by ready to close Worthing promenade as high tides and strong winds are forecast this week.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:39 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 09:40 GMT

With tides predicted to peak at six or seven metres high and feature large waves, Worthing Borough Council highly recommends that visitors to our coastline take the utmost care and, on the more severe days, don’t venture along the seafront unless essential.

In a warning posted on Facebook on Saturday, the council said: "We are expecting to experience some very high tides across Adur and Worthing’s coastline.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are preparing a team of staff that can be on hand to assist our Coastal Office team in creating safety corridors or to sweep and clear away debris when it is safe to do so along the promenade.

Most Popular
A foreshore inspector keeping an eye on things on Worthing seafront at high tide during Storm Ciara
A foreshore inspector keeping an eye on things on Worthing seafront at high tide during Storm Ciara
A foreshore inspector keeping an eye on things on Worthing seafront at high tide during Storm Ciara

Looking back at what caused record winter storms that led to widespread disruption in Worthing nine years ago

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In Worthing, the areas most likely to be breached by the waves include the section of promenade from Montague Place to Beach House Grounds.

"Adur’s stretch of coastline is more resilient and less likely to be breached, but we recommend that visitors to the district’s beaches and by the River Adur remain aware of the excessive volume of water.

"Later in the week, severe winds are also expected to hit our coastline. We will keep you updated on the storm and notify you of any precautionary measures that are taken."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Beach debris, including pebbles and cuttlefish bones, on the promenade, east of Worthing Pier, during Storm Ciara
Beach debris, including pebbles and cuttlefish bones, on the promenade, east of Worthing Pier, during Storm Ciara
Beach debris, including pebbles and cuttlefish bones, on the promenade, east of Worthing Pier, during Storm Ciara

The warning brings back memories of Storm Ciara, when water came bubbling up over the beach and splashed right over the prom to the edges of Marine Parade. At time time, Rob Dove, senior foreshore inspector, said he had never seen anything like it.

Worthing Borough CouncilFacebook