Foreshore inspectors are standing by ready to close Worthing promenade as high tides and strong winds are forecast this week.

With tides predicted to peak at six or seven metres high and feature large waves, Worthing Borough Council highly recommends that visitors to our coastline take the utmost care and, on the more severe days, don’t venture along the seafront unless essential.

In a warning posted on Facebook on Saturday, the council said: "We are expecting to experience some very high tides across Adur and Worthing’s coastline.

"We are preparing a team of staff that can be on hand to assist our Coastal Office team in creating safety corridors or to sweep and clear away debris when it is safe to do so along the promenade.

A foreshore inspector keeping an eye on things on Worthing seafront at high tide during Storm Ciara

"In Worthing, the areas most likely to be breached by the waves include the section of promenade from Montague Place to Beach House Grounds.

"Adur’s stretch of coastline is more resilient and less likely to be breached, but we recommend that visitors to the district’s beaches and by the River Adur remain aware of the excessive volume of water.

"Later in the week, severe winds are also expected to hit our coastline. We will keep you updated on the storm and notify you of any precautionary measures that are taken."

Beach debris, including pebbles and cuttlefish bones, on the promenade, east of Worthing Pier, during Storm Ciara