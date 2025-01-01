Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow in parts of West Sussex this week.

At the moment, there is a warning of snow in place for Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, January 4-6.

The Met Office said: “Heavy snow may cause some disruption over the weekend.”

They said: “Here is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected. There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off. There is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”