Weather warning for snow in West Sussex: here’s when the Met Office thinks freezing conditions could hit the area

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 1st Jan 2025, 16:13 GMT
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow in parts of West Sussex this week.

At the moment, there is a warning of snow in place for Crawley, Horsham and Mid Sussex on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, January 4-6.

The Met Office said: “Heavy snow may cause some disruption over the weekend.”

They said: “Here is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected. There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off. There is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”

