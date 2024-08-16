Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With recent spells of hot weather in Sussex, will this weekend bring the heat?

Beachgoers and those looking for some sunshine will hope the weather holds out for them this weekend. The following weather forecasts have been sourced from the Met Office.

In Chichester, it’s looking positive with both Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 22° and 23°. The best of the weather looks like it will be from 12 pm to 7pm on the Saturday and from 1pm to 6pm on the Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Bognor, it’s the same story, with Saturday having highs 22°and Sunday at 23°. It’s the Same for Midhurst too, highs of 22°and Sunday seeing 23°.

Will it be hot in West Sussex this weekend?

In Worthing, Lancing and Arundel also see Saturday having highs of 22°and Sunday at 23°.

Whilst not the temperatures over 30° that the mini heatwave this week had, the summer weather continues for this weekend.