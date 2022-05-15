After a lovely, sunny day on Saturday (May 14), which saw temperatures peak at 24 degrees Celsius — the warmest day of the year so far — the skies have turned grey today (Sunday) with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected.

Don't worry, though. The sun will return.

Worthing beach. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The Met Office said parts of the South East could potentially reach top temperatures of 25 to 27 degrees Celsius next week. In Sussex, temperatures will peak at 21.

The outlook for Tuesday to Thursday is that it will be 'very warm', especially in the South East on Tuesday. There will be a mixture of sunny spells but also heavy showers or thunderstorms thereafter, 'particularly in the south'.

Looking ahead via the long range forecast (May 19 to June 12) — which covers the Jubilee weekend (June 2 to June 5) — there is a trend towards 'more settled patterns and overall drier conditions'.

A Met Office statement read: "This will generally lead to fine and dry weather across much of the UK, but some showers or longer spells of rain are still possible in places.