What's the weather like in Chichester this weekend?
After the recent heatwave that saw temperatures soar well into the 30s across Sussex, many will be hoping for another spell of sunny, summery weather this weekend.
However, as the forecast shows, that’s unlikely to be the case.
This weekend in Chichester is expected to bring mostly cloudy skies and the occasional shower, with breezy conditions continuing throughout.
Saturday will be overcast and windy with a high of 19°C, and there’s a chance of a brief shower or two at times.
Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with a couple of light showers likely during the day, though temperatures will be slightly warmer, reaching up to 22°C.
It won’t be a washout, but you might want to keep an umbrella close by if you're planning to be outdoors.
While there won’t be much in the way of sunshine, it should still feel fairly mild for early July.
The weather information in this article was sourced with the help of BBC Weather.
