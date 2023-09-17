When is it going to rain in Sussex this week?
People have been enjoying temperatures of up to 28°C in the last three weeks, but can expect heavy rain and possible thunder later today, especially in the east.
Across the whole of Sussex, there will be a mixture of cloud and sunny spells this morning, feeling fairly warm, before clouding over later.
There will be heavy, potentially thundery rain is likely in places during the afternoon, with a maximum temperature 22 °C.
The risk of outbreaks of heavy and at times thundery rain will continue this evening and overnight. Fairly mild, with areas of low cloud developing but also some clearer spells, with a minimum temperature of 15 °C.
On Monday, there will be further heavy, perhaps thundery showers tomorrow, but also some warm spells of sunshine, particularly later in the afternoon. It will be windy at times, with a maximum temperature 21 °C.
It will be begin to Cloud over Tuesday morning, with outbreaks of rain and stronger winds later.
The bad weather continues on Wednesday, with heavy rain expected in the afternoon. Widespread showers are also expected on Thursday, being heavy and thundery in places.