Sussex residents are preparing for the sunny weather to come to end at some point this week following a long September heatwave.

Across the whole of Sussex, there will be a mixture of cloud and sunny spells this morning, feeling fairly warm, before clouding over later.

People have been enjoying temperatures of up to 28°C in the last three weeks, but can expect heavy rain and possible thunder later today, especially in the east.

There will be heavy, potentially thundery rain is likely in places during the afternoon, with a maximum temperature 22 °C.

The risk of outbreaks of heavy and at times thundery rain will continue this evening and overnight. Fairly mild, with areas of low cloud developing but also some clearer spells, with a minimum temperature of 15 °C.

On Monday, there will be further heavy, perhaps thundery showers tomorrow, but also some warm spells of sunshine, particularly later in the afternoon. It will be windy at times, with a maximum temperature 21 °C.

It will be begin to Cloud over Tuesday morning, with outbreaks of rain and stronger winds later.