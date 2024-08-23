When will summer return in Sussex as Storm Lilian hits UK
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Met Office has also issued yellow weather warnings for part of the country, where winds may get up to 80mph.
The adverse weather comes at the start of the three-day Bank Holiday.
Wet and windy weather isn’t uncommon for late August, as at this time of year the jet stream can pick up speed and direct Atlantic weather systems towards the UK, with it being close to the peak of the hurricane season.
The question is will summer return to Sussex?
The Met Office has given the weather forecast for the county for the next few days.
It said the cloud and rain will quickly clear east today (Friday, August 23), with drier and brighter conditions on the way, bringing sunny spells and lighter winds by the afternoon.
Tonight is expected to see winds easing further with plenty of late sunny spells.
But the Met Office said there is likely to be increasing cloud overnight with outbreaks of heavy rain towards dawn.
Tomorrow (Saturday, August 24) will see a cloudy morning and heavy rain, giving way to heavy showers in afternoon and evening, the Met Office added. The maximum temperature is expected to be 19°C.
The outlook for Sunday (August 25) to Tuesday (August 28) is expected to see plenty of dry weather, with light breezes, patchy cloud at times, and some long sunny spells., the Met Office said.
It is also expected to be increasingly warm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.