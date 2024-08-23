Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex and the rest of the UK has woken up to strong and gusty winds and rain, thanks to Storm Lilian.

The Met Office has also issued yellow weather warnings for part of the country, where winds may get up to 80mph.

The adverse weather comes at the start of the three-day Bank Holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wet and windy weather isn’t uncommon for late August, as at this time of year the jet stream can pick up speed and direct Atlantic weather systems towards the UK, with it being close to the peak of the hurricane season.

Weather. Photo: Shutterstock

The question is will summer return to Sussex?

The Met Office has given the weather forecast for the county for the next few days.

It said the cloud and rain will quickly clear east today (Friday, August 23), with drier and brighter conditions on the way, bringing sunny spells and lighter winds by the afternoon.

Tonight is expected to see winds easing further with plenty of late sunny spells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Met Office said there is likely to be increasing cloud overnight with outbreaks of heavy rain towards dawn.

Tomorrow (Saturday, August 24) will see a cloudy morning and heavy rain, giving way to heavy showers in afternoon and evening, the Met Office added. The maximum temperature is expected to be 19°C.

The outlook for Sunday (August 25) to Tuesday (August 28) is expected to see plenty of dry weather, with light breezes, patchy cloud at times, and some long sunny spells., the Met Office said.

It is also expected to be increasingly warm.