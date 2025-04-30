Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a stretch of unsettled weather, Chichester is finally getting a taste of spring warmth – and it looks like it’s here to stay, at least for a few days.​

Thanks to the ‘mini heatwave’ across the UK, West Sussex is enjoying the bright weather.

Today, the sunshine sticks around all day and feels pretty warm out. Temperatures are climbing to about 23°C and it should stay mild into the evening with lows around 10°C.​

Tomorrow looks much the same. It’ll start off bright again, maybe a few more clouds in by the afternoon, but nothing too serious. It’ll still be comfortably warm with highs of 22°C, and another mild night on the cards.​

Will it stay sunny in Chichester all week?

Friday follows suit — calm, dry, and mostly sunny. No need for a coat unless you're out early, as it’ll peak around 20°C and drop just slightly overnight to about 10°C.​

Saturday might bring a shift. It starts dry but could turn a bit grey by midday. There’s a chance of a light shower early on and then a bit more persistent rain later. Highs of around 19°C and a slightly cooler feel with lows down to 8°C.​

By Sunday, things cool off a bit more. Mostly cloudy throughout the day and you’ll notice the breeze picking up too. Temperatures top out at about 16°C, with the night dipping to around 5°C.​

Monday doesn’t change much. Still overcast and a bit gloomy, with a high of 14°C and overnight lows in the mid-single digits.​

And into Tuesday, still more cloud than sun. It’s dry but the temperatures will hover around 17°C in the day and fall to about 7°C at night.