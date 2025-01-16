Yellow cold health warning alert issued in Sussex

A yellow cold health alert will be in effect from tomorrow (Credit: Getty).

There has been a cold health alert issued in Sussex by the NHS.

The yellow cold health alert is in effect from 6PM on 17/01/2025 until 9AM on 21/01/2025 across the South East.

A statement from West Sussex County Council on the yellow cold health alert reads: “Cold weather can affect your health. The people most likely to be affected are the elderly, the very young, and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

If you know or look after someone that may be susceptible to the effects of this cold weather period please help make sure that they stay warm and well, and if possible check in advance that they are prepared for this cold spell.

"Stay tuned in to weather forecasts. Check room temperatures and maintain it at 18C or warmer. Keep warm and active and if you have to go out dress warmly and wear non slip shoes.

"If you are concerned about your own health or welfare or that of others please alert the emergency services.”