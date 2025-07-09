A yellow heat health alert has been issued for Sussex and Surrey.

The warning was issued at 10am on Wednesday (July 9) for London, South East, South West, East Midlands, West Midlands and East of England. The alert will run until 10am on Tuesday, July 15.

Provided by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in partnership with the Met Office, the alerting system provides an early warning when adverse temperatures are ‘likely to impact on the health and wellbeing of the population’.

The risk description reads: “Significant impacts are possible across the health and social care services due to the high temperatures, including:

People enjoying the glorious Sussex sunshine on Brighton's beach on Monday, June 30. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

– A rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. There may also be impacts on younger age groups;

– A likely increase in demand for health services;

– Internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed the recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment;

– The heat affecting the ability of the workforce to deliver services;

– Indoor environments overheating increasing the risk to vulnerable people living independently in community and care settings.”

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 30 degrees Celsius in Sussex and Surrey.

The Met Office’s South East forecast is as follows.

Wednesday: “Sunny skies at first, with some cloud then spilling in from the northwest through the day giving more in the way of sunny spells. Feeling warm or very warm in light winds, although likely a touch cooler along the coast. Maximum temperature 28 °C.”

Thursday: “Clear skies will see a day of prolonged sunshine. Sun perhaps turning hazier at times through the afternoon as high cloud drifts in. Feeling very warm or hot. Humid overnight. Maximum temperature 30 °C.”

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: "Fine and sunny through the period, perhaps a few cloudy starts. Hot by day and humid at night, although feeling slightly cooler along the coast. Light winds.”

From Sunday, July 13 until Tuesday, July 22, ‘very warm or hot weather’ is expected ‘quite widely across the UK’.

The Met Office added: “There is a small chance of a few thunderstorms, but most areas will likely be dry. Early next week, a transition to less hot conditions is expected, but with uncertain timing.

"This could bring an increasing chance of some rain or showers, perhaps thundery, but there is scope for very warm or hot conditions to persist in more eastern and southern areas.

"Beyond midweek, a rather changeable pattern is anticipated with some rain or showers possible at times, which could be heavy and thundery, but interspersed with drier interludes.

"Whilst a downward trend in temperature is anticipated, it will still likely be warmer than average, especially in the south and east where hot spells remain possible.”

Older adults are also at risk.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health orotection at UKHSA, said: “Our findings show that heat, especially at the sort of temperatures we are likely to see at the beginning of next week, can result in serious health outcomes across the population, especially for older adults or those with pre-existing health conditions.

“It is therefore important to check on friends, family and neighbours who are more vulnerable and to take sensible precautions while enjoying the sun.”

There are additional ways in which you can keep yourself and others safe during periods of hot weather, such as:

– Keeping your home cool by closing windows and curtains in rooms that face the sun;

– If you do go outside, cover up with suitable clothing, such as an appropriate hat and sunglasses, and seek shade and apply sunscreen regularly;

– Keeping out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm;

– If you are going to do a physical activity (for example, exercising or walking the dog), plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler, such as the morning or evening;

– Knowing the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke and what to do if you or someone else has them.

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils in England and Wales, warns that older people and those suffering from heart and respiratory problems are most at risk.

Councillor David Fothergill, chairman of the LGA’s community wellbeing board, said: “Hot weather advice might seem common sense, but local people can make a massive difference by helping us to identify other residents who may need some advice or practical help.

"No one is immune to the power of the sun. Drinking plenty of water, keeping our homes cool, avoiding direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day and using sunscreen are sensible precautions we all need to remember.

“Look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions as we head out to the shops or the beach for a day out takes no effort, but could be crucial in making sure they are also able to make the best of the summer."