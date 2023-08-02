BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Yellow thunderstorm and wind warning issued for most of Sussex

A yellow thunderstorm and wind warning has been issued for a majority of Sussex with travel disruptions likely.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 13:18 BST

The yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for most of Sussex, expected Chichester, Selsey and Bognor Regis, and will be active until 8pm tonight (Wednesday, August 2).

The storm may cause some flooding and travel disruptions, according to the Met Office.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Buildings and structures could be damaged from lightning strikes and there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, the Met Office added.

Most Popular
Weather news Weather news
Weather news

Residents have also been warned by the Met Office that delays to train services are possible with some short-term loss of power and other services likely.

The yellow wind warning is also in place for the Sussex coast until 6pm today.

Those in the area have been told that some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves with some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport likely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Trees and temporary structures such as marquees and tents may be damaged.”

Questions have also been raised about what the weather will be like for the upcoming bank holiday.

Related topics:SussexMet OfficeResidentsSelseyTreesQuestions