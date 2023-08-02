Yellow thunderstorm and wind warning issued for most of Sussex

A yellow thunderstorm and wind warning has been issued for a majority of Sussex with travel disruptions likely.

The yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for most of Sussex, expected Chichester, Selsey and Bognor Regis, and will be active until 8pm tonight (Wednesday, August 2).

The storm may cause some flooding and travel disruptions, according to the Met Office.

Buildings and structures could be damaged from lightning strikes and there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, the Met Office added.

Residents have also been warned by the Met Office that delays to train services are possible with some short-term loss of power and other services likely.

The yellow wind warning is also in place for the Sussex coast until 6pm today.

Those in the area have been told that some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves with some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport likely.

