Yellow thunderstorm warning: Sussex residents told to expect potential floods and power cuts

The Met Office said the warning will be in place from 4am on Sunday, October 23, through to 5am on Monday, October 24.

Residents have been warned of ‘heavy rain and thunderstorms leading to a chance of flooding and disruption’.

The Met Office said residents should expect spray and sudden flooding which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Weather news

A spokesperson from the Met Office added: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

The warning, which is in place across a large area of England and a section of Wales, was issued at around 10am on Saturday, October 22.

