Yellow warning for fog in Surrey and parts of Sussex: Flights subject to delays or cancellations
The Met Office issued a yellow warning, which came into force at 3.27am on Monday (September 29) and is due to be lifted at 9am.
"Fog may cause some delays to travel on Monday morning,” the warning read.
"Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible.
"There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.”
The yellow warning covers the entirety of Surrey as well as most of the non-coastal regions of Sussex: Crawley, Horsham, Haywards Heath, Billingshurst, Steyning, Crowborough and Uckfield.
More flights than usual are being delayed leaving Gatwick Airport on Monday morning. Read the latest updates at https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/london-gatwick-delays-and-cancellations-so-far-today-monday-september-29-including-multiple-easyjet-flights-affected-4538781
The Met Office explained: “Fog that has developed during Sunday night is expected to persist through the Monday morning travel period before lifting and breaking mid to late morning. Some dense fog is likely, particularly across East Anglia, with the visibility falling to 50 metres in places.
"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, leaving extra journey time, or amending plans if necessary.
"Make sure you know how to switch on your fog lights, and check they are working before setting off on your journey. Bus and train services, as well as flights and ferry travel may also be affected; check for updates from your travel company and follow their advice."
People are advised to ‘be prepared for weather warnings to change’. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.