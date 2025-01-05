Yellow weather warning for rain issued for Sussex and Surrey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Southern England.

The Met Office has warned of heavy rainfall from 9am today (January 5) until 9am tomorrow (Monday, January 6).

The weather warning covers the entirety of Sussex, and Surrey.

The Met Office said further heavy rainfall may lead to some transport disruption in places.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Further spells of rain, heavy at times, through the course of Sunday and overnight into Monday morning, will bring the potential for some difficult travelling conditions and perhaps some localised surface water flooding.

“Through this period, a further 15-20 mm of rain could fall quite widely, with perhaps 30 mm in a few locations, this most likely in southwest England. Parts of southeast England are less likely to see heavy rain after early afternoon on Sunday.

“Rain, perhaps with a little wet snow on its back edge, will clear to the east through Monday morning.”

The Met Office has also issued the following safety advise.

A Met Office spokesperson added: “Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.

“Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.”