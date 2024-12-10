Weathering the storms for Eastbourne's Treasure Island

Printers Playhouse (PPH) Community Arts Hub, based at Grove Road in Eastbourne, is creating and performing a Christmas community show for the tenth consecutive year.

Spokesman Neil Russell said: “It's a show that a large group of people look forward to with anticipation each year – developing, performing and watching it. Over 80 people are involved in the cast and crew alone.

“It nearly all ended last year when floods wrecked the venue just one day after PPH was given a prestigious Eastbourne Business Award for its continuing work with the community. A year later, PPH's existence is still on a knife edge, but it remains brave and creative with a Christmas show that is bigger and bolder than ever before.

“Always looking to grow people's skills for life, it has teamed up with HappyDashery who have helped supply the extensive range of amazing costumes. HappyDashery largely grew out of the need to supply scrubs to the NHS during the Covid crisis and is now providing design, fabric and sewing skills to an increasing group of eager clothiers from its base at 186, Seaside Eastbourne. Here are two local organisations growing out of a crisis with a common aim to better the lives of individuals. It's a natural partnership.

“The show this year is Treasure Island, a story about a ship wrecked in a storm bearing several groups looking for hidden treasure. PPH and HappyDashery have certainly found a treasure in each other as together they realise the show's high ambitions.

“Carrie, the beautiful landlady of the Old Admiral Benbow Inn, is facing rising costs, and a hard-hearted landlord demanding immediate payment of rent or she and her family will be thrown out onto the street. Sound familiar? Printers Playhouse Community Productions (PPH) takes a theme that many of us might be feeling now in its unique telling of Treasure Island that can be hunted down at the Birley Centre on December 14 and 15.

“All feeling the financial pinch are two warring fleets of pirates, a band of naïve villagers, a clueless local treasure hunting association and a Pirate Professional Standards enforcement team…. Oh, and a mermaid. They all have their eye on the prize – a treasure map leading, of course, to buried treasure. There are plenty of adventures, pitfalls, songs and laughs along the way.”

Ross Smith, who plays Carrie the pub landlady, said “It’s a fabulous bit of escapism just to be part of the cast. The audience will be captivated by a classic tale of good and bad told in a fresh and funny way”.

Viv Berry, director and producer, added: “Last year, storms wrecked our venue and we feared that we might not be able to continue. Despite fabulous local support in the last 12 months, that fear hasn’t gone away. Costs keep increasing. We have to be creative to keep going. A sign of our success is that this is our largest cast and crew ever. It’s astonishing that over 80 people are now involved in the production.”

Neil added: “The cast, design and technical crew are all drawn from the local community and are taking part for their tenth year. This year it is even more entrenched in the community. Young people from Natalie Roberts Performing Arts perform alongside professional and amateur actors.”

The show has matinee and evening performances on both December 14 and 15 at the Birley Centre on Carlisle Road, Eastbourne and there are discounts available for group bookings. This year too there are sponsorship packages for businesses.

Viv added: “For more details of our festive show, visit www.pph.onlineticketseller.com, pop in and see us on Grove Road or email us at [email protected].”

Printers Playhouse is a live music, creative arts and theatre venue on Grove Road, Eastbourne.