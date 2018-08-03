Weekend weather for Brighton Pride and the rest of Sussex

There will be no shortage of sunshine as Brighton Pride takes centre stage in Sussex this weekend.

The Met office forecast for all of Sussex is that the current hot weather will continue tomorrow (Saturday August 4), although Sunday could be a degree or two cooler.

Brighton Pride parade (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell) SUS-170708-123631001

Today the temperature will remain in the high teens overnight and Saturday will see it quickly pick up to the high 20s degC and maybe even peak in the low 30s.

A fresh north to north-east breeze may help to make it feel slightly cooler and a few clouds will build up.

However, the UV index will be high around lunchtime.

Sunday will be much the same, although there may be less cloud around.

Next week the temperature is set to stay high until Wednesday when a westerly breeze will bring in slightly cooler conditions.

As thew week starts there will be a chance of thundery showers.

The longer range forecast from the Met office is that: “Temperatures are likely to be hot in the south-east to begin with, but as we head into the middle of the month, will return back nearer to average for the time of year.

“For the latter half of August, the weather is likely to become slightly more settled again. This means that drier and warmer than average conditions are the most probable. There may be some short, unsettled spells of rain, and these are most likely in the south, with a risk of heavy showers or thunderstorms breaking out at times.”

