Weekly community cafe afternoons at East Hoathly care home

Taking place every Wednesday from 2pm-5pm, residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home. There are a variety of activities to join in with and guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.
Tom Serpell, local resident and Sam Harding, Lydfords Home Services Advisor have been working together to create this warm and safe space for the local community. Some weeks the afternoon will be held in the coffee lounge, whilst others it will be in the garden pavilion. Lydfords is a beautiful home within the middle of the village and its doors are open to all.
General Manager of the home, Lydfords said: “Our Community Cafe afternoon allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!”