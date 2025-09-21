Welsh National Opera debut after long years of training

Baritone Jack Holton is relishing his full debut in a principal role with Welsh National Opera as they bring Candide and Tosca to Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre (October 1-3).

He tackles the role of Maximillian in Candide on October 2 – around two years into his career after long, long years of training.

“I have only been around the company this year but my view is that they are an amazing group of performers who care deeply about what they do and who are deeply invested in the business of storytelling and in exploring some of the greatest music and art that has ever been created, and to be part of this company at this stage in my career is a massive highlight for me.

“I trained at the Guildhall in London and I started training at the age of 20. I was there for nearly a decade, for nine years. I was working as an opera singer for some of that time but I have only really been out in the big wide world for two years since the National Opera Studio, and to be working with Welsh National Opera now is one of the greatest privileges of my short career so far.”

Inevitably, it's not an easy career for anyone making their way: “When you are from a working-class background there is no fund to fall back on. Your parents just can't pay your rent for a bit while you haven't got a job. When you are just starting to emerge, it's definitely a feeling of sink or swim but I think that's one of the reasons why we train for so long. This is a world of people that have committed massive chunks of their lives to exploring something that might seem a rather obscure part of theatre to some people but for us seems to be one of the most logical paths towards human expression. For me it is a very special way of expressing.

“Since I was very young I always felt a special connection to music and that connection continued. I was trombonist at school and I loved jazz. I had aspirations towards being a jazz trombonist or an actor. I think when I experienced those two things at a very high level, they just changed my life.

“But when you go to a normal comprehensive school, you just don't come across opera. I got places to study jazz trombone and also at drama school but then I was thinking why can't I find a way of doing both. I was exploring ways but then I think in my mind I just ended up inventing opera! I started imagining what if you could do a big play where there was music but music that was actually some of the greatest music that has ever written but you are also including all the dimensions of art in one piece and also the huge scale. Somebody said to me ‘I think you are referring to opera’ and I said ‘No, I'm not.’ And they said ‘Well, I think you should go and see some opera’ and so I went to the Royal Opera House and I saw Peter Grimes. And I watched that performance at the age of 18 and I realised that was exactly what I was thinking of.”

Jack took a job in a nursery for a couple of years to fund singing lessons and then got a choral scholarship: “I then got a place at the Guildhall to learn to be an opera singer.”