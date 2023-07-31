West Blatchington Primary and Nursery School celebrate renovated outdoors classroom and outside space

Staff and pupils at West Blatchington Primary and Nursery School have welcomed their transformed outside space after receiving significant investment from The Pioneer Academy Trust.

The Trust, which has partnered with West Blatchington, paid approximately £100,000 to renovate the Brighton primary school’s outside areas and learning spaces.

A key focus of the work was to renovate the school’s Autism Spectrum Condition facility to ensure these children are able to learn and develop in the most supportive and safe environment possible.

The work also remodelled the school’s Early Years Foundation Stage facilities so the youngest children can get off to the best possible start.

Autism Spectrum Condition Facility Outside Area

The renovations have also transformed the school’s outdoors areas, providing new playground equipment, trees and remodelled natural spaces, as well as a walkway around the playground. The building work has also created a space for outdoor learning, so that Brighton children can become more in tune with nature while developing their learning.

The new designs mean that children will have easier access to the outside spaces, which will now be filled with new equipment, modern toys, and remodelled learning spaces.

Russell Brentnall, Headteacher at West Blatchington Primary and Nursery School, said: “We are all delighted with the renovation work which has taken place over the summer at West Blatchington which has absolutely transformed our outside space. The focus on improving the Autism Spectrum Condition facility is especially important to ensure these pupils can learn and thrive in a supportive and safe environment.

“I know how excited our pupils were ahead of the summer holidays when they found out this work was taking place and they are going to love coming back in September to see the new spaces. Thanks to the generous investment from The Pioneer Academy Trust, we can provide our youngest children with an incredible space in which they can learn and play.

West Blatchington Primary and Nursery School's Transformed Outside Area

Lee Mason-Ellis, CEO of the West Blatchington Primary and Nursery School, said: “We are proud to have supported West Blatchington Primary and Nursery School in significantly improving its outdoor learning environments. The new refurbished areas look brilliant and I am sure that the children will love coming back to school to discover such a transformed school environment.