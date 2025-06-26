West Dean College showcases the next generation of craft practitioners

West Dean College of Arts and Conservation is offering a showcase for the next generation of craft practitioners studying for the BA in craft practice.

The summer show features the innovative and diverse work of its graduating students. The exhibition will “highlight exceptional craftsmanship across various disciplines, including horology, furniture making and musical instruments”, says John Grayson, course leader.

The exhibition is open to the public daily from July 5-11 from 10am to 5pm in the Carrington Suite, West Dean College.

“This year's show celebrates the culmination of years of dedicated study and fine craftsmanship. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience a range of handcrafted pieces, from intricate timepieces to functional and sculptural furniture and historically accurate musical instruments.”

John added: “The level of crafts, hand-skills and expertise on show is a real testament to the hard work, creativity and dedication of these students. The breadth of capabilities and work on show has to be seen to be believed.”

Quinn Tierney, graduating student said: “I bring a unique perspective on objects that cross the divide between furniture and art pieces. My time on this course has helped me to bring my South African heritage together with the best in hand-craft skills to forge a new path. I’m excited to present my work at the show.”

Featured makers include:

Dan Batty is a clockmaker with a lifelong interest in mechanical objects. Dan's work spans new making and conservation, including work on marine chronometers and the Silver Swan at the Bowes Museum. He is currently crafting the second known clock using the Hipp-toggle design.

Kelvin Dougherty is a furniture maker and restorer who specialises in fine furniture, particularly laminated veneered items from the late 19th and 20th centuries, and creating new designs that celebrate this craftsmanship. His work blends traditional techniques with modernist design and has a focus on the highest quality. Learn more at kldstudio.co.uk.

Jónas Ellingsgaard is originally from Denmark. Jónas crafts historically accurate reproductions and original designs inspired by what he considers the "golden age of the guitar" focusing on intricate decoration and ensuring perfect balance between resonance and strength. His latest work includes a reproduction of a Joséf Pages 1813 guitar.

Paul Fremantle crafts stringed instruments such as violins, guitars, mandolins, and viola da gambas, believing that instruments become living things in the hands of musicians. His current project is a historically faithful recreation of a rare instrument from the 1780s of which there are fewer than 30 remaining worldwide. Visit www.chellistrings.co.uk.

Graham Huxtable creates furniture designed to foster connection and curiosity. His pieces, often inspired by natural forms and Japanese joinery, encourage interaction through surprising joints, inviting surfaces, and forms that invite gathering.

Quinn Tierney is a South African-born, British-based, furniture designer and maker. Quinn's Umbra collection of sculptural furniture merges primitive cultural expression with contemporary design. His pieces explore the duality of furniture, creating large-scale, intimidating forms that challenge the line between form and function. Instagram: @quinntierney.furniture.

“The BA in craft practice summer show is a unique opportunity to witness the culmination of traditional skills and innovative approaches, offering a glimpse into the future of contemporary craft. The show also features work in progress from students on the MFA in craft practice. Visitors can also attend the fine art show and open studios at the same time.

West Dean College of Arts and Conservation has an international reputation for excellence and is a full partner of the University of Sussex.”