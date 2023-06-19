Smoke is billowing in a West Sussex village after a building fire broke out in the early hours of this morning (Monday, June 19).

In a post on Twitter at 6am, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were dealing with a fire involving a property off Plawhatch Lane near Sharpthorne.

“If you live nearby please keep your windows and doors closed,” the statement read.

“We would ask drivers to avoid the area to allow crews to work safely.”

Crews from Crawley, Turners Hill, East Grinstead, Haywards Heath, Horsham and East Sussex responded to the incident

In an update after 7am, the fire service said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using three main jets, two fognail branches and a hydrant to extinguish the fire.

“There is still a lot of smoke in the area, please continue to keep doors and windows closed.”