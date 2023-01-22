A man and woman have been arrested after an Audi was seen deliberately colliding with other vehicles in West Sussex.

The incidents, which happened across the Arun district on Saturday morning (January 21), ‘posed a serious threat to the public over a wide geographical area’, resulting in a ‘significant police operation’, according to the detective inspector.

A police spokesperson said: “Two people have been arrested in connection with intentionally driving a vehicle into members of the public in a campaign of destruction across West Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police received a number of reports of a black Audi Q7 colliding with vehicles in Walberton, Yapton and the surrounding areas on Saturday morning.

The incidents, which happened across the Arun district on Saturday morning (January 21), ‘posed a serious threat to the public over a wide geographical area’, resulting in a ‘significant police operation’

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A search for the vehicle was launched and, shortly before 7pm on Saturday, a black Audi Q7 was found burned out in a field in Findon.

“West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service informed police, who attended to gather evidence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two suspects were identified and traced to a property in Eastergate Lane in Walberton, police said.

Police confirmed a 49-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, dangerous driving and making threats to kill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 36-year-old woman from Eastergate Lane in Walberton was arrested for being concerned together with the same offence, perverting the course of justice and possession of cannabis, police said. Both remained in custody on Sunday afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Grantham said: “Yesterday’s reckless incidents posed a serious threat to the public over a wide geographical area, resulting in a significant police operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to the assistance from our colleagues in the fire service, we have been able to identify two suspects and safely bring them into custody.

“I would like to commend all of the officers and staff involved for their response to what was a challenging series of events.”