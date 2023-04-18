West Sussex Care Accolades recognises inspirational social care workers

The awards recognised social care workers in West Sussex who have gone the extra mile.

Compassionate and devoted individuals working in social care were celebrated at the annual ‘West Sussex Care Accolades’ on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Twenty one finalists were invited to a celebratory evening ceremony at the Chichester Park Hotel for the awards and were entertained by local comedian James Alderson.

The finalists were welcomed by West Sussex County Council’s Jon Borthwick and recognised in speeches from the director of adult services, Alan Sinclair, Councillor Amanda Jupp and skills for care locality manager, Karen Stevens.

WSPiC director Dr Tom Jameson, cabinet member for adults services Amanda Jupp, WSPiC chair Rosemary Pavoni, skills for care locality manager Karen Stevens and director of adult services Alan Sinclair.

This inspiring award ceremony, hosted by West Sussex Partners in Care and supported by West Sussex County Council, recognised 18 individuals and three care teams who were outstanding winners and finalists that have gone ‘the extra mile’ and make a significant difference to the lives of people accessing care services across the county.

Rosemary Pavoni, chair of West Sussex Partners in Care, said: “It made me so incredibly proud to read this year’s nominations. It has been wonderful to read about how staff have gone above and beyond to care for the people they support, which has helped them to lead meaningful lives with dignity, compassion and respect. The only challenging part of the accolades has been to choose the finalists as in my eyes everyone is a winner.”

Cllr Amanda Jupp, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for adults services, said: “It was wonderful to hear so many inspirational stories about social care workers in West Sussex who are making such a positive difference to people’s lives. I’m delighted that they have received such well-deserved recognition.

“These awards celebrate the dedication and hard work of all those who look after some of our most vulnerable residents as they strive to provide the best possible care for everyone. I really hope that this will inspire others to follow in their footsteps and consider a career in care.”

Dr Tom Jameson, Kellie Barker, Victoria Seymour (winner Unsung Hero Award), Sophie Hare and Corrina Forsdike, Sussex Grange Care Home

The ceremony was finished off with an uplifting singalong to Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ and the video montage is now available to view on the WSPiC YouTube page here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWkpKC0qdFt6J327WDLEM-A

The winners and highly commended finalists were:

Ancillary WorkerWinner: David Challis, DovecoteHighly Commended: Kirstyn Box and Ruud Oosterbaan, Aria Healthcare

Best PracticeWinner: Jane Knight, Independent LivesHighly Commended: Donna Whitney, Independent Lives

Sponsor Chris French from Apetito with the Highly Commended award in the Ancillary Worker category, Kirstyn Box and Ruud Oosterbaan

Care TeamWinner: Country Lodge Nursing HomeHighly Commended: Bramshaw House

Clerical WorkerWinner: Jo Pryer, Egalite CareHighly Commended: Sarah Day, Kardinal Healthcare Ltd

Care WorkerWinner: Joely Dighton, Mewsbrook HouseHighly Commended: Sue Stanley, Wraysbury house

Chairs AwardWinners: Mr and Mrs Cullen, Hambrook Meadows

Sponsor and WSPiC Board member Helen Hancorn from Kardinal Independent Living with the winners of the Nurses Award, Melrose Nursing Home Team

Unsung HeroWinner: Victoria Seymour, Sussex Grange Care HomeHighly Commended: Patrizia Tyrer, Southdown Housing

Nurses awardWinners: Melrose Care TeamHighly Commended: Joseph Kallamplakal, Ashton Grange Nursing and Residential home

Registered ManagerWinner: Debbie Clark, EgaliteHighly Commended: Monika Gzara, Acre Care

Support WorkerWinner: Ashley Harvey, Kardinal Healthcare LtdHighly Commended: Michelle Oliver, Egalite

