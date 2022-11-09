West Sussex fire crews were called to the major incident at the former Downlands Park Care Home, in Bolnore Farm Lane, around 7pm.

Residents were advised to keep their windows closed due to heavy smoke and avoid the area.

Twelve engines, two aerial ladder platforms and two water carriers attended the scene, with fire crews receiving support from East Sussex and Surrey firefighters.

The blaze also saw the B2272 in Haywards Heath close both ways, from the Harvester to the Cuckfield Bypass, on Saturday evening.

The road remained closed into Sunday morning, while firefighters remained in attendance throughout Sunday and into Monday morning.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We were called at 7.08pm on Saturday 5 November to reports of a fire at an unoccupied former care home in Bolnore Farm Lane, Haywards Heath.

“The first crews on the scene were faced with a fully developed fire on the first floor of the building which was already affecting the roof.

“Due to the significance of the fire, Joint Fire Control quickly escalated our response and deployed a total of 12 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and two water carriers to the scene, with support from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service, along with officers from Sussex Police, and the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

“The scale of the fire and significant damage made entering the three-storey building a challenge, due to the risk of collapsing structure.

“We maintained a strong presence overnight and into the morning. Relief crews were brought in to support throughout the night and into Sunday morning, with crews continuing to dampen down and tackle remaining hotspots throughout Sunday and overnight into Monday morning to ensure there were no signs of reignition.

“Residents were urged to avoid the area and to keep doors and windows closed due to the high volume of smoke coming from the fire. Police also closed the B2272 overnight on Saturday into Sunday morning, reopening it at around midday.

“Firefighters remain on scene as of Tuesday afternoon carrying out a watching brief and damping down.”