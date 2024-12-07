West Sussex community choir celebrates 15 years

Bellacapella, one of three community choirs that Bosham-based singer-songwriter Emily Barden runs in the Chichester area, has been celebrating 15 years this autumn.

“It has been through many iterations and many names but it is the same choir and it is the first thing that I did when I came to West Sussex. I got my job in 2009 working for West Sussex Music Service which is now the West Sussex Music Hub and the first thing I set up that was nothing to do with the schools was Westergate Community Choir and here it is 15 years later. It is now Bellacapella and it is an 80-strong community choir and we rehearse at Eastergate Village Hall.

“I think one of the things that has helped to keep it going is something that was revealed to me during the pandemic. Forever I have always used the words community choir and what I've always prioritised has been the word choir but what the pandemic revealed is that most people prioritise the word community. It's about coming together with a shared outcome and about doing something that is bigger than yourself. People come along and they've lost partners and they've been ill and they have recovered and they all share the experience of being in the choir and they look after each other. It's a proper community. It's a proper family, and I think really it is the people that hold it together.

“What I do is to make sure that the music is as good as it possibly can be. I refuse to see the word community in community choir as being a caveat to not being very good. I try to get everyone to reach their full potential and they come into this knowing that they will be singing four-part acapella harmony, and they get so much out of it.

“We are 80 strong and there have been times when we've had more than 100 on the books. People wax and wane and not everyone comes every week. We're not a strict choral society and I don't ask for a specific commitment. But the point is it is there for people to come along when they want to sing.

“And the lovely thing is that I've got a good men’s section which in itself is very important. And I think what the men value is the humour aspect of it. We have fun. I'm not a po-faced woman. There is a lot of laughter and there's a lot of joy and I think that's another thing that keeps people coming back.”

To celebrate the anniversary Emily will be opening some prosecco with the choir. As for public performances they will be performing at the Guildhall in Priory Park, Chichester on December 8 from 1.15-1.45pm with tickets available from The Novium and then on the same day there will be a workshop from 2-3pm, again with tickets bookable through The Novium.