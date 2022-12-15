West Sussex company Shortlisted for National Industry Award

Littlehampton based company, MLD Event group LTD has been shortlisted for the prestigious Festival Supplier Awards 2023.

The company is shortlisted in the category Best Production/Site Management Team for its work in the event industry.

The Festival Supplier Awards are now in their eighth year and were developed to recognise, reward and promote best practise in the outdoor event and festival sector.

Richard Charidge, director of MLD event group, said: “Its testament to the team that we have been shortlisted for such a prestigious award, 2022 has been an amazing year for the team."

Michelle Tayton, event director of the Festival Supplier Awards comments: “The quality of our shortlisted suppliers is outstanding, a welcome reminder of the excellence and professionalism that exists within the outdoor event and festival industry. We’re delighted that MLD Event Group and its team has been recognised for its pursuit of excellence, given the tough competition in its field.”

With a focus on delivery, customer service and sustainable initiatives, the awards are judged by an esteemed panel of high-profile industry experts.

These include: Harry Guthrie, HG Event Production; John Adkins, JA Productions; Catherine Bishop, The Game Fair; Matthew Phillip, Notting Hill Carnival; Will Holdoway, METHOD; Jo Debs Seymour, AELTC; Saoirse Holland, Raver Tots; Paul Dunstan, Ryder Cup; Kim Bickell, CSG Events; Frankie Tee, EnTEEtainment; Ben Hardy, REM Events; Andy Lenthall, Festival Insights; Jess Noakes, LS Events and Liz Thompson, IMG.