A283 Washington Road has been closed both ways, between Water Lane and B2135 Horsham Road, since the incident at Wiston around 9am.
In a statement at 5.20pm, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers remain on the scene to support the road closure while partner agencies work to clear the route. No injuries have been reported.”
According to traffic reports, a lorry ‘shed its load of construction vehicles down a ditch’.
‘Severe delays’ have subsequently been reported on A283 Washington Road, westbound between A283 and B2135 Horsham Road.
It comes amid multiple flooding incidents across the county, which have caused travel chaos all day.
