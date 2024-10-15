Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Sussex County Council (WSCC), in collaboration with Biffa and Community RePaint (sponsored by Dulux), have announced a new initiative aimed at reducing paint waste and redistributing surplus paint to individuals and families across the county.

Through this partnership, residents can now donate unwanted paint or take up to 3 tins of paint donated by others at designated Recycling Centres across West Sussex, in a bid to encourage reuse throughout the community.

Participating Recycling Centres in the paint reuse programme include:

Burgess Hill

Crawley

Horsham

Littlehampton

Shoreham

Westhampnett

Residents can donate paint which is still in good condition e.g. it has not dried up or gone mouldy, when the drop off container has capacity. The scheme can be used for water-based paints that do not display either a ‘hazardous to health’ or ‘flammable’ warning symbol. A full list or accepted paint types can be found on our website.

Cllr Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: "The paint reuse initiative is designed to reduce the amount of paint being disposed of at Recycling Centres and redistribute leftover paint into our community. Our Council Plan is underpinned by a cross-cutting theme of protecting the environment. Encouraging waste prevention and reuse are important ways in which we can achieve this.”

To donate or collect paint, you must book an appointment to visit the Centre. Booking a slot is quick and easy, and appointments can be made for the same day where available, or up to 14 days in advance. Slots can be booked online or over the phone in a matter of minutes. www.westsussex.gov.uk/booktorecycle

For more information about the paint reuse initiative including guidelines and restrictions, please visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/RCReuse.

About Community RePaintCommunity RePaint, sponsored by Dulux, is a national paint reuse network that redistributes surplus paint to benefit local communities and reduce environmental waste. More information on Community RePaint can be found here: communityrepaint.org.uk/