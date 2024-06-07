Emergency services were called to a report of a fire at a derelict building in Alma Street, Lancing at 6.45pm on Tuesday (June 4)

“Two 12-year-old boys from Lancing were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

"They have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.”

The fire, at the former Gochers Laundry, was extinguished after six fire engines, with an aerial ladder platform, arrived at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service added: “Upon arrival crews were confronted with a fire on the ground floor which was heavily smoke logged.

"The road was closed to allow emergency service staff to work safely.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using jets, hose reels and thermal imaging cameras.

"Our joint fire investigation with Sussex Police determined the fire was of deliberate ignition."

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1199 of 04/06.

1 . Alma street fire in Lancing Alma street fire in Lancing Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

2 . Alma street fire in Lancing Alma street fire in Lancing Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL