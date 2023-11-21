West Sussex fire crews rush to serious A283 collision
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported on X (formerly Twitter) around 10.20pm on Monday (November 20) that it was attending a ‘serious road traffic collision’ involving a car.
The incident was reported on the A283, near Old Erringham Farm, Steyning Road.
"The road is closed: please avoid the area if possible,” the fire service added.
According to an eye-witness, the car involved in the collision caught fire.
It comes amid reports that an air ambulance flew over Steyning around 10.30pm.
The road had reopened by Tuesday morning after recovery work was completed.
The emergency services have been approached for more information about the incident.