West Sussex fire crews rush to serious A283 collision

A car caught fire after a collision in Shoreham-by-Sea, sparking a large emergency response.
By Sam Morton
Published 21st Nov 2023, 10:44 GMT
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reported on X (formerly Twitter) around 10.20pm on Monday (November 20) that it was attending a ‘serious road traffic collision’ involving a car.

The incident was reported on the A283, near Old Erringham Farm, Steyning Road.

"The road is closed: please avoid the area if possible,” the fire service added.

Sussex Roads Police (National World stock image)Sussex Roads Police (National World stock image)
Sussex Roads Police (National World stock image)

According to an eye-witness, the car involved in the collision caught fire.

It comes amid reports that an air ambulance flew over Steyning around 10.30pm.

The road had reopened by Tuesday morning after recovery work was completed.

The emergency services have been approached for more information about the incident.

