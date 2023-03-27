Edit Account-Sign Out
West Sussex fire: Photos show billowing smoke as multiple crews respond to incident near Chichester

A fire broke out in West Sussex overnight, sparking a large emergency response.

By Sam Morton
Published 27th Mar 2023, 09:08 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 09:14 BST

As many as eight fire engines were reportedly called to Priors Leaze Lane, Chidham, near Chichester, after an emergency call around 10pm on Sunday (March 26).

Local photographer Eddie Mitchell, who was the scene, said the fire was ‘swiftly knocked back’, with ‘all persons safe’.

He said it came during ‘another busy night for our emergency services’.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for more information.

Local photographer Eddie Mitchell, who was the scene, said the fire was 'swiftly knocked back', with 'all persons safe'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

1. Chidham fire

Local photographer Eddie Mitchell, who was the scene, said the fire was ‘swiftly knocked back’, with ‘all persons safe’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell



2. Chidham fire





3. Chidham fire





4. Chidham fire



West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service