West Sussex Guitar Club welcomes Emmanuel Sowicz recital

Emmanuel Sowicz will be performing at the West Sussex Guitar Club on Saturday, May 10 at 7.30pm at the Regis School of Music, 46 Sudley Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 1ER.

£15 non-members, £10 WSGC members, full-time students half price, under-18s free. Tickets can be bought on the door, or in advance from 01243 866462, [email protected], or on the ticket hotline at www.westsussexguitar.org

Spokeswoman Teresa Henley said: “Emmanuel Sowicz has an instantly recognisable passion and energising talent for the classical guitar. Both jury and audience awarded him first prize at the prestigious Dr Luis Sigall International Music Competition in 2017. Classical Guitar magazine gave him hearty congratulations when the distinguished jury of professors, composers and performers unanimously voted him as winner of the London International Guitar Competition in 2018.

“Born in London to British and Chilean parents, Emmanuel graduated from the University of Chile under Ernesto Quezada before receiving a scholarship to study at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

“Emmanuel believes that 'if music is a form of wordless language and the purpose of language is to communicate then as a performer, we should ask ourselves what can we do to make our musical communication more effective.’ His eloquence in musical expression has led to numerous solo recitals, including an appearance for Arvo Part and Sting at the Arvo Part centre in Estonia and a televised concerto performance with the National Youth Orchestra of Chile. In addition to his solo career he has performed with some of the UK's leading orchestras including the Philharmonia Orchestra at the Southbank Centre. Most recently he was invited to perform as part of the Chineke! Orchestra at the Royal Festival Hall and Edinburgh International Festival.

“His repertoire is eclectic and pertains to many different cultures and styles; from Japanese folk songs, Bach transcriptions and numerous works by Latin American composers. His programme for the West Sussex Guitar Club will include works by J S Bach, Barrios, Sir Lennox Berkeley, Poulenc, Sor, Lauro and many more.

“In 2025, Emmanuel Sowicz was elected an associate of the Royal Academy of Music (ARAM) in recognition of his distinction in the music profession and significant contributions to his field. He truly is a consummate guitarist of the highest degree.”