West Sussex Guitar Club welcomes prize-winning classical guitar duo

West Sussex Guitar Club is inviting music enthusiasts to the return of internationally-acclaimed and prize-winning classical guitar duo Judicael Perroy and Natalia Lipnitskaya.

They will perform on Saturday, September 27 at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm) at the Regis School of Music, 46 Sudley Road , Bognor Regis, PO21 1ER Tickets are available either on the door on the day or in advance from 01243 866462 or [email protected]; www.westsussexguitar.org; £18 non-members, £15 WSGC members, full time students half price, under-18s free. Complimentary glass of juice or wine for over 18s. Free car parking available adjacent to Regis School of Music or along Sudley Road after 6pm.

Spokeswoman Teresa Henley said: “Judicael was inspired by his father who was a self-taught amateur classical guitarist. He began his studies at the age of seven and performed two Vivaldi concertos as a soloist at the tender age of eleven. In 1997 he was awarded first prize by the jury and the audience at the fifteenth Guitar Foundation of America International Concert Artistes competition, igniting a career as an international performer and educator.

“Natalia was encouraged by her parents to learn an instrument and, following in the footsteps of her father and sister who played the mandolin and balalaika respectively, started the guitar when nine years old at the Mikhail Glinka State Music College in Minsk, Belarus. She received honours for her teaching diploma at this college and also for her bachelors and masters degrees in music in 2006 and 2008 respectively at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna. She has held teaching posts at the Conservatoire de Courbevoie and the Seine–Saint-Denis–Île-de-France higher education centre for music and consequently can speak German, French and also some Hungarian and Italian.

“Judicael and Natalia have performed as soloists for the WSGC in 2010 and 2011 respectively and in tandem as Duo Antipodes in 2023 and always with a passion for the guitar to be as recognised in the classical world as it is in blues and jazz.”