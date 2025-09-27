West Sussex Libraries centenary - why Clock Dance is my favourite book

With West Sussex libraries celebrating their centenary this year, we have invited some of our 2025 librarians to tell us about their favourite book. Chloe French, Books, Reading & Culture Librarian based at Crawley Library, has chosen Clock Dance by Anne Tyler

One of my favourite books is Clock Dance by Anne Tyler because when I read this book I spend time with some wonderfully life-like characters.

Clock Dance is the story of Willa Drake’s life. In the first part of the novel we see snapshots of key moments of her life – of her childhood in a small town in Pennsylvania in the 1960s; of her university years when she meets her future husband and then in the 1990s when she is raising her teenage sons after her husband has died. This first part of the book is a beautifully described and poignant account of younger Willa’s life, but it is the second part of the novel which really sparkles and makes this book one of my favourites.

In the second part of Clock Dance we meet Willa in 2017. She has remarried and she and her husband, Peter, have recently moved to a golfing community in Arizona. Peter is passionate about golf: Willa is finding it hard to adjust to her new home. And then she receives an unexpected phone call informing her that her son’s ex-girlfriend has been shot in the leg. No-one knows at this point how or why Denise was shot while standing on her front porch talking with her neighbours, but Denise needs Willa to come to Baltimore to look after her 9 year old daughter Cheryl. On the spur of the moment Willa books a flight to Baltimore because ‘lately, she had not had quite enough happening in her life’. Peter returns home from playing golf to be told they are off to Baltimore. He is rather surprised as he cannot remember Willa ever mentioning Denise or Cheryl, but he reluctantly agrees to accompany her. Fortunately, Cheryl who is wise beyond her years, but in a funny and endearing way, is very happy to be looked after by Willa – she enjoys having a grandmother figure in her life. Willa enjoys being needed and getting to know Denise’s quirky neighbours. As Denise recuperates at home, Willa realises it won’t be long until she will no longer be needed in Baltimore. However, for what seems like the first time in her life, Willa will have the opportunity to decide for herself where life will take her next.

The storyline may be a little far-fetched, but this does not matter to me as the characters are so real and engaging. This is not a novel full of action or suspense (the shooting is not that kind of event), but the vivid portrayal of the characters’ lives makes this a compelling read. Anne Tyler writes so concisely and beautifully and her characters’ dialogue really brings them to life. This novel provides a great sense of escapism because you become so immersed into the lives of the people in the story.

Anne Tyler has written 25 novels in a writing career that has spanned over 60 years. She features in the list of our 100 Favourite Authors as voted for by West Sussex Library customers as part of our centenary celebrations. Anne Tyler’s latest book, Three Days in June, was published earlier this year. This and many of her other novels can be found in West Sussex Libraries. You can also find a selection of her books in our eBook and eAudiobook collections.