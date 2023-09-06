West Sussex MPs host reception to thank Ukrainian host families

Andrew Griffith MP (Arundel and South Downs) and Sir Peter Bottomley MP (Worthing West) held a special reception in the grounds of Wiston House on Friday (1st September) to say a very special thank you to local Homes for Ukraine hosts and their Ukrainian guests.

Andrew Griffith MP with Tom Cargill (left) and Sir Peter Bottomley speaking to gathered guests

The afternoon reception brought together more than 200 people, including 50 children, from local villages and towns.

The guests enjoyed an afternoon tea which included a generous supply of cakes donated by Ashington-based Baker& Baker and Sussex sparkling wine from the Wiston Estate. The Flower Shop in Pulborough provided flowers for the occasion.

The event was kindly hosted by Wilton Park – an executive agency of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office based at the Wiston Estate. Tom Cargill, Wilton Park’s Chief Executive, joined Andrew Griffith and Sir Peter Bottomley in saying thank you to the hosts and welcoming their Ukrainian guests to West Sussex.

Guests at Homes for Ukraine thank you event

Andrew Griffith MP said: “It was a wonderful afternoon and a special opportunity to bring everyone together and say thank you.

"It was humbling to hear the stories of harrowing journeys to get here, about the relatives still in Ukraine, but also how kind and welcoming our local communities have been.