‘Cable thieves’ have caused a signalling failure on the railway line in West Sussex, according to a train guard.

Southern Rail said it was advised of a signalling fault between Littlehampton and Barnham earlier today (Friday, March 10) – affecting trains towards Bognor Regis, London Victoria, and Portsmouth and Southsea.

Services running to and from these stations have been cancelled or delayed throughout the afternoon. As of 4.45pm, trains were still being diverted whilst specialist Network Rail engineers ‘work to resolve the fault at Littlehampton’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A volunteer train guard, named as Shunter Jack on Twitter, revealed the cause of the incident. He wrote: “Cable thieves have struck Littlehampton, causing a signalling failure. My shift tonight should be fun.”

A statement on the train company’s website added: “A fault with the signalling system in the Littlehampton area is causing disruption to journeys to / from this station. Trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes. Disruption is expected until 19:00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Southern are unable to provide a rail service between Littlehampton and Barnham for the time being. You will need to use an alternative route, which will extend your journey time by up to 30 minutes.

“You can use your ticket at no extra cost to travel on; Southern trains on any reasonable route to your destination and Stagecoach Buses on route 700 between Chichester, Littlehampton, and Brighton.

“Please check journey planners and station information boards before you travel, and allow for extra time to reach your destination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern Rail said it was advised of a signalling fault between Littlehampton and Barnham earlier today (Friday, March 10)

Have you read?: New Littlehampton beach huts at Sea Road near putting green approved

Advertisement Hide Ad