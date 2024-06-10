Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The emergency services were called to the railway line in West Sussex this afternoon (Monday, June 10).

Southern Rail reported at 1.20pm that the emergency services were ‘dealing with an incident’ between Barnham and Chichester.

“Trains running through this area may face minor delays up to 15 minutes,” a social media statement read.

"Trains running through this area have to do so at slower speeds then usual. This is building congestion and starting to delay some trains.

“Please allow extra time to complete your journey, and use our Journey Planner to check before you travel.”

The routes affected were between Brighton and Chichester / Portsmouth & Southsea / Southampton Central: and also between London Victoria / Horsham / Brighton and Portsmouth Harbour.