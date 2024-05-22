West Sussex railway delays explained after passenger 'taken ill'

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 22nd May 2024, 08:41 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 09:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Trains were temporarily ‘at a stand’ in West Sussex after a passenger was ‘taken ill’.

Southern Rail reported, ahead of rush-hour on Tuesday (May 21), that trains were unable to move.

"Trains are at a stand between Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing owing to a passenger being taken ill on a train,” a social media statement read.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The line has reopened by 4.50pm but ‘minor delays’ still affected trains in this area ‘for a short time’ whilst staff worked on getting trains back on time.

In an update just after 5pm, Southern wrote: “Disruption caused by this incident has now ended. No further trains will be affected by this incident.”

Related topics:TrainsSouthern Rail

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.