Trains were temporarily ‘at a stand’ in West Sussex after a passenger was ‘taken ill’.

Southern Rail reported, ahead of rush-hour on Tuesday (May 21), that trains were unable to move.

"Trains are at a stand between Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing owing to a passenger being taken ill on a train,” a social media statement read.

The line has reopened by 4.50pm but ‘minor delays’ still affected trains in this area ‘for a short time’ whilst staff worked on getting trains back on time.